3.7%: Pune district at its lowest weekly Covid-19 positivity rate

PUNE With a 3.7% positivity as of August 20, Pune district is at its lowest weekly Covid-19 positivity rate since the pandemic began in 2020, said district officials on Friday.

However, despite a drop in the positivity rate, the district still has the highest number of active cases in the state, accounting for 22% of the state’s active Covid-19 cases.

As per the state health department, Pune has reported 12,558 active cases in the district as of Thursday, the highest in the state, accounting for 22.64% of the state’s active case load.

This is followed by Thane with 7,022 active cases and Mumbai with 3,030 active cases.

Zilla Parishad chief executive officer, Ayush Prasad said, “At 3.7%, this is the lowest weekly positivity rate, reported in the district since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. This is because of the drop in the number of cases from rural areas as well. The overall drop in the number of cases has led to a drop in the positivity rate and we have kept testing numbers high.”

As per the district report, Pune saw its highest positivity rate of 25.2% in April this year.

The case fatality rate of the district stands at 1.5%, with 92 deaths reported from August 12-18.

There has been a slight rise in the number of deaths reported as in the previous week the district reported 86 deaths. Between July 22-28, the district saw 76 deaths, and between July 15-21, 63 deaths were reported.

Satara has 6,658 active cases, Ahmednagar has 5,709 active cases, Sangli has 5,210 and Solapur has 4,580 active cases. Of the six districts in the state with highest active case load, five are from Pune division.

17-year old brain dead girl donates organs to save three lives

On Thursday, Pune saw its 21st multi-organ donation this year, after the parents and close relatives of a 17-year old brain dead girl admitted to DY Patil Hospital and Research Centre in Pimpri, consented to donate all her organs. While the lungs were flown to KIMS Hyderabad, her liver and one kidney was allocated to a patient from DY Patil Hospital. Her other kidney was allocated to a patient in Jehangir Hospital. The organs donated were allocated as per criteria laid down by the government bodies at the State level (SOTTO) Regional level (ROTTO) and National Level (NOTTO). The ZTCC Pune and DY Patil Hospital were able to facilitate this donation due to the continued support of the Pune Airport Authorities and traffic police of Pune and PCMC