37-year-old arrested for attempt to murder in Dombivli

A 37-year-old man who allegedly tried to murder a Rajasthan-based businessman last week, was arrested from Dombivli in a joint operation between the Rajasthan Police and Thane crime branch. The accused harassed the businessman, Aditya Jain’s wife when the couple resided in Dombivli. Tired of the harassment, Jain, 49, shifted to Jaipur last year. This enraged the accused, Kamlesh Shinde, who hired two gunmen to kill Jain.

According to police, on June 16, Jain was washing his car when two men on a motorcycle approached the spot and fired three rounds at him. The duo sped away from the scene and Jain, who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand, was rushed to the hospital. The Karni Vihar police subsequently started investigations into the matter.

“The investigating team found out that the Jains used to stay in Dombivli between 2018 and 2020. During this time, Shinde fell in love with Jain’s wife Shefali and started harassing her. The harassment reached a point where the Jains decided to shift to Rajasthan,” senior police inspector Sanju John, Thane crime branch said.

Based on this information, a team from the Rajasthan Police reached Dombivli on Monday and sought assistance from the Thane crime branch. Accordingly, personnel from crime branch units 3 and 4 were assigned and the joint team picked up Shinde from his residence in Devicha Pada, Dombivli (West) for questioning.

“Inquiries confirmed that Shinde paid Rs5 lakh to the two gunmen to kill Jain and he was arrested by the Rajasthan police for attempt to murder. We are now working to trace and apprehend the gunmen, who are also from Dombivli. Shinde has been taken to Jaipur by the Rajasthan Police for further investigation,” John said.