3rd wave prep: PMC targets 150 tonnes of oxygen supply daily

In preparation for a possible third Covid-19 wave, the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has been instructed to ensure at least 150 tonnes of oxygen is available per day.

Additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Bidwade held a meeting with the health department and building permission department on Friday.

Bidwade said, “ PMC should get ready to supply 150 tonnes of oxygen per day, as in every wave, positive cases are more than previous wave.

Dr Ashish Bharati, chief of the health department and the building permission department’s Yuvraj Deshmukh were at the meeting.

PMC is also aiming to ensure the entire oxygen supply system is operable online as per directions from the state government.