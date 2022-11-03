3-yr-old among six people killed in three separate accidents in Agra & Hathras

AGRA: At least five people were killed in two separate road accidents in Agra and Hathras districts on Thursday morning. In yet another tragic incident on the same afternoon, a three-year-old kid was mowed down by a tractor-trolley in Agra’s Malpura area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first accident that took place around 6 am, three men died on the spot when a private car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the road leading to Hathras city. Another car passenger, who suffered injuries in the accident, is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The accident took place when a group of eight colleagues, working in Bareilly, were going to the Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan in two cars. The accident involved one of the two cars. Taking cognisance of the accident, Hathras district magistrate Ramesh Rajan and SP Devesh Pandey reached the post-mortem house. The victims have been identified as Jai Pratap (26), Abhishek Saxena (35), Ashish Maurya (27) while the injured passenger is Manoj Sharma, told be in his early thirties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second accident took place around 6:30 am on the National Highway connecting Firozabad with Agra when an Uttar Pradesh State Roadways bus rammed into a tanker. The bus, ferrying 30 passengers, was moving towards Agra from Firozabad when the accident took place. Two passengers -- both men -- died while a dozen others sustained injuries in the accident. Five of the injured are said to be in a critical condition. They are undergoing treatment in the emergency ward of Agra’s SN Medical College and Hospital.

In yet another incident that took place around 12.30 pm, a three-year-old kid, Sanju, was run over by a tractor trolley when he was playing outside his house in Agra’s Malpura area. Following the accident, the driver of the tractor-trolley fled the spot. Anguished with the child’s death, villagers staged a protest by blocking a road. Later, police officials pacified the villagers and restored the traffic. A manhunt in on to nab the accused driver.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}