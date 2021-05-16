4 arrested for Bibwewadi murder

PUNE The Pune Police arrested four people late on Saturday night for the murder of 28-year-old Madhav Hanumant Waghate in Bibwewadi on Saturday morning. The deceased is a resident of Sahakarnagar.

The arrest was confirmed by inspector (crime) Anita Hivarkar of Bibwewadi police station.

The arrested men have been identified as Gopal alias Aba Ganesh Dhaware (30); Shubham Sachin Tanpure (21), Sunil Bhausaheb Ghate (22), and Pawan Satish Gawali (25), all resident of Ota Scheme in Bibwewadi.

Dhaware, Tanpure, and Ghate were arrested by a team of Sahkarnagar police station officials, led by assistant police inspector Rajesh Usgaonkar, from a rickshaw stand in upper Indiranagar.

Gawali was arrested by a team of Unit-5 led by inspector SV Tasgaonkar. The arrested men have also revealed names of three others involved in the murder.

Waghate was attacked with tubelights, metal rods and cement blocks while he was waiting for a friend. Waghate’s friend, who had asked him for help, had gotten into a fight with a man over a WhatsApp status. The man with whom Waghate’s friend was in a fight, is on the run.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 37(1) with 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act has been registered at Bibwewadi police station.

PUNE The Pune Police arrested four people late on Saturday night for the murder of 28-year-old Madhav Hanumant Waghate in Bibwewadi on Saturday morning. The deceased is a resident of Sahakarnagar. The arrest was confirmed by inspector (crime) Anita Hivarkar of Bibwewadi police station. The arrested men have been identified as Gopal alias Aba Ganesh Dhaware (30); Shubham Sachin Tanpure (21), Sunil Bhausaheb Ghate (22), and Pawan Satish Gawali (25), all resident of Ota Scheme in Bibwewadi. Dhaware, Tanpure, and Ghate were arrested by a team of Sahkarnagar police station officials, led by assistant police inspector Rajesh Usgaonkar, from a rickshaw stand in upper Indiranagar. Gawali was arrested by a team of Unit-5 led by inspector SV Tasgaonkar. The arrested men have also revealed names of three others involved in the murder. Waghate was attacked with tubelights, metal rods and cement blocks while he was waiting for a friend. Waghate’s friend, who had asked him for help, had gotten into a fight with a man over a WhatsApp status. The man with whom Waghate’s friend was in a fight, is on the run. A case under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 37(1) with 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act has been registered at Bibwewadi police station.