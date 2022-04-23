Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4 arrested for gang rape of woman colleague in Guwahati

The woman, who hails from Karbi Anglong district, had joined the private business establishment a few days ago. The police have arrested four persons including the proprietor of the establishment.
The gang-rape incident took place on Wednesday and the police arrested the four accused on Thursday.
Published on Apr 23, 2022 09:40 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

GUWAHATI: The police in Guwahati have arrested four persons including the proprietor of a private business establishment for involvement in alleged gang rape of a woman colleague, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday and the four accused were arrested on Thursday after the survivor, who hails from Karbi Anglong district, filed a complaint.

“According to the survivor, she had joined the establishment a few days back. On Wednesday, three of her colleagues took her to a rented accommodation near their office, where they used to reside, for lunch,” said Sudhakar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Guwahati East).

“There the three allegedly raped her. The survivor informed the proprietor about it, but he didn’t take any action. On Thursday, she filed a complaint with the Hatigaon police station following which the four were arrested,” he added.

The arrested accused are Naimuddin, Mukul Islam, Ashraful Amin and proprietor Rafique Ali. A medical examination of the victim has been carried out and its report is awaited. Police said that the three accused involved in the gang rape have confessed their involvement in the crime.

To be sure, a confession or disclosure statement of any person made before a police officer is not admissible as evidence before a court unless it is backed by other evidence. Only a confession before a judge is admissible as evidence against an accused.

Utpal Parashar

Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times . ...view detail

