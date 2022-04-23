4 arrested for gang rape of woman colleague in Guwahati
GUWAHATI: The police in Guwahati have arrested four persons including the proprietor of a private business establishment for involvement in alleged gang rape of a woman colleague, officials said on Friday.
According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday and the four accused were arrested on Thursday after the survivor, who hails from Karbi Anglong district, filed a complaint.
“According to the survivor, she had joined the establishment a few days back. On Wednesday, three of her colleagues took her to a rented accommodation near their office, where they used to reside, for lunch,” said Sudhakar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Guwahati East).
“There the three allegedly raped her. The survivor informed the proprietor about it, but he didn’t take any action. On Thursday, she filed a complaint with the Hatigaon police station following which the four were arrested,” he added.
The arrested accused are Naimuddin, Mukul Islam, Ashraful Amin and proprietor Rafique Ali. A medical examination of the victim has been carried out and its report is awaited. Police said that the three accused involved in the gang rape have confessed their involvement in the crime.
To be sure, a confession or disclosure statement of any person made before a police officer is not admissible as evidence before a court unless it is backed by other evidence. Only a confession before a judge is admissible as evidence against an accused.
-
Delhiwale: ‘Earnest Hemingway’
In his late 60s, the man talks of his life’s primary passion. “I love walking. I keep walking from morning till evening… I walk across Delhi, I walk in Gurgaon, Faridabad… So many things you see on the way as you walk…things that cannot be seen on television.”
-
Child custody battle: HC directs red corner notice on US citizen
Noting the “continuous contemptuous conduct” of the father, a bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar said the man had removed the minor girl from the jurisdiction of this court under “false pretences”, thereby wilfully violating the directions issued by the coordinate bench of the court in overnight visitations with minor child.
-
Gurugram lens on car-washing units using groundwater
Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) with the CM’s flying squad, said they received a tip-off that a few places were running car washing centres illegally. “People running these centres don’t take electricity connection and use drinking water. We formed a team consisting of officials from the electricity department and the police,” he said.
-
Delhi adds 1,042 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
On Friday, 94 people were admitted to hospitals. This means that 99.03% dedicated Covid-19 beds in hospitals were vacant. Apart from this, 2,173 patients were in home isolation. Health experts said that the government needs to concentrate on vaccinating as many people as possible with booster shots before another peak.
-
No masks for commuters in private cars: Delhi govt order
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday decided to reintroduce the mask mandate, which was lifted on April 2 this year, when Covid-19 infections and the test positivity rate appeared to be falling back to record lows. However, the recent infections spike sent DDMA back to the drawing board, as it decided to conduct random tests in public places across the city.
