4 BJP woman candidates join AAP two days before Mohali MC polls
In a big jolt to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), four of its women candidates joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, two days ahead of the municipal corporation elections in Mohali.
Rajinder Kaur (ward number 9), Krishna Rani (21), Paramjeet Kaur (23) and Bimla Rani (29) joined AAP in the presence of Harpal Singh Cheema, leader of opposition in Punjab assembly, at the party headquarters.
They cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “anti-farmer and dictatorial attitude” as the reason for quitting the saffron party.
Welcoming the four women candidates, Cheema said the common man of the country is fed up with the dictatorial attitude of the party in power at the Centre. “PM Modi has mercilessly imposed black agricultural laws on the farmers,” he said.
