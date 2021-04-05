4 cops injured in Sasaram as students’ stir turns violent

At least four police persons, including a station house officer (SHO), and about a dozen others were injured here on Monday when a protest by students against the Bihar government’s decision to defer reopening of schools, colleges and coaching institutes by a week due to surge in Covid-19 turned violent.

To control the situation, the police resorted to lathicharge and firing in the air, which left several students also injured.

“Some anti-social elements joined the students and provoked them to attack the police and vandalise the property. Altogether, 17 people have been arrested. We are conducting raids to identify and arrest the miscreants,” said superintendent of police Ashish Bharti.

District magistrate Dharmendra Kumar and other senior officials also visited the scene with a large contingent of police. Reinforcements were called the situation is under control now, said Bharti.

Agitating students blocked the old GT Road at Post Office Chowk, burnt tyres, and vandalised more than 15 vehicles, besides attacking the collectorate, SDM office and Nagar Parishad office.

Town police station house officer Kamakhya Narayan Singh and three constables were injured before reinforcements arrived.

The DM refuted reports that police opened fire. “In view of the raging pandemic, it had been decided to keep all educational institutions shut till at least April 11. But some coaching institute owners instigated students to indulge in lawlessness and many anti-social elements took advantage of the situation,” he said.

“We are duty-bound to identify the culprits and take action. They may end up having adverse entry in their character certificates which could deprive them of many career opportunities,” he said.

With inputs from agencies