4 die, daily case count breaches 800-mark in UP

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh reported 836 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, taking the infection count to 6,10,233. The daily case count breached the 800-mark after a gap of 77 days. As many as 815 fresh cases had surfaced in UP on January 7.

Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Sultanpur saw one death each, taking UP’s fatality count to 8,733. The state’s active case count rose to 5,049 as compared to 2,078 on March 1, according to the health department.

During the day, bulk of the cases were reported from Lucknow – 237, followed by Kanpur 33, Prayagraj 42, Ghaziabad 39, Gautam Buddh Nagar 30, Meerut 26, Varanasi 60, Saharanpur 29, Muzaffarnagar 25, Agra 12 and Jhansi 18.

“Lucknow has reported 83,524 cases, of which 80,970 have recovered and the recovery rate is 96.94%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

During the day, only eight districts reported zero fresh cases while in the first and second week of March this number remained over 30.

Keeping in view the Covid surge, the bed strength at Covid facilities was being enhanced. “We are increasing number of beds in our Covid facilities,” said Dr D Himanshu, of the King George’s Medical University.

UPWARD TREND IN CASES

March 25 – 836

March 24 – 737

March 23 – 638

March 22 – 542

March 21 – 496

March 20 – 442