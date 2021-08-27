4 die in septic tank

BETTIAH

Four people died inside a newly constructed septic tank at a village in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Thursday evening, an official said.

According to police, the incident occurred at village Kumahar Toli under Ahirauliya panchayat of Kotwa block around 6.30 pm when Amit Kumar, 6, fell into it accidentally. “Four people who rushed to rescue the child entered the tank and fell unconscious,” said Nitin Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Kotwa police station.

They were pulled out of the septic tank and taken to a local hospital where two of them were declared brought dead. “Two others died in the course of the treatment,” said Sanjay Sah, whose wife is the village head of Ahirauliya panchayat.

The deceased have been identified as Raju Pandit (35), Bigu Sah (40), Rahul Kumar (25) and Mukesh Kumar (24), all residents of Kumahar Toli.

The condition of Amit Kumar (6) stated to be serious. He is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Motihari.

Bodies have been sent for autopsy, said a police officer.