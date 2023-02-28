4 from Delhi held in Goa for accepting bets on PSL matches: Police

The Goa police have arrested four persons, all hailing from Delhi, for betting on the outcomes of a Pakistan Super League match and recovered ₹3 lakh from them, officials said on Tuesday.

The Goa police have also attached five mobile phones used by the accused for the gambling activity. (Representative Image)

According to the police, Surinder Swaroop Karla, Rajat Karla, Kashish Karla and Hitesh Kumar Karla, were accepting bets from customers from Delhi on live cricket match of Pakistan Super League.

When the raid took place, the accused were accepting bets for the match played between Lahore Qalandars and Peshwar Zalmi that was held on February 26.

“The bets accepted from the customers was ₹3 lakh for the said match. They were operating gambling activity by using mobile phones; all the five mobiles worth Rs. 2 lakh were attached,” superintendent of police (crime) Nidhin Valsan said.

The raid is the latest in a series as part of a crackdown on illegal gambling and illegal gaming houses being clandestinely operated in the state with customers from across the country.

