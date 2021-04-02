Home / Cities / Others / 4 held for beating dalit youth
others

4 held for beating dalit youth

Lakhimpur Kheri: A 22-year dalit youth Harendra was brutally thrashed by four people in Kusahi locality of Belrayan town in Tikonia kotwali area on Wednesday night
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 10:09 PM IST
HT Image

Lakhimpur Kheri: A 22-year dalit youth Harendra was brutally thrashed by four people in Kusahi locality of Belrayan town in Tikonia kotwali area on Wednesday night. Old enmity is stated to be the reason behind the attack. Police said all four accused had been arrested.

Reports said the youth sustained injuries in his private parts but circle officer (CO), Nighasan, Pradeep Kumar Verma, who is investigating the case, said, “Such injuries are mentioned neither in the complaint nor in the statement of the victim.”

“Even the attending doctors were not informed about such injuries by the victim or his relatives,” he said.

However, he added that investigation was underway and all the four accused had been arrested.

According to Tikonia police sources, Dharmendra, the victim’s brother, told the police in his complaint that Harendra was preparing for a competition and practised running early morning.

According to his complaint, Harendra was running outside his house on Wednesday when the accused Bramhadeen and his three sons Bharat, Gajraj and Raju caught hold of him and took him to their house where they brutally beat him.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Two schools sealed after teachers, student test Covid positive in Jharkhand

Proposed flyover bends to stay off historic Khuda Bhakhsh library

Halted by Covid, kidney transplants pick up in Bihar again

No home isolation for 60+ Covid patients in Agra

The assailants left him seriously injured.

Later, his family members rescued him and rushed him to the local primary health centre. However, in view of his serious condition, Harendra was sent to the district hospital where he is still under treatment.

CO Pradeep Kumar Verma said an FIR under Sections 323, 504, 506, 342 and 308 of IPC and Sections 3(27) 5A of SC/ST Act had been registered against the four accused who had been arrested.

When asked about the motive behind the brutal attack, the CO said the aggrieved family had cited old enmity with Bramhadeen.

“Investigations revealed that both parties had a dispute a year back but, they reconciled later,” he said.--Deo Kant Pandey

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP