4, including husband, booked for woman’s death by suicide

PUNE: A man, his parents, and one other person have been booked for forcing the parents of the man’s wife not to reveal to doctors that she had attempted to die by suicide.

The 29-year-old man allegedly told the woman’s parents not to tell doctors that his wife had consumed 20 pills of the anti-viral drug Dolo, 650mg.

The accused man and the now-deceased woman married on May 31, 2020 and the woman was declared dead on Sunday, 14 months after the wedding, according to the police.

The woman died under treatment at Dr DY Patil Hospital. The parents of the woman believe that the concealed information created roadblocks for the doctors to diagnose and treat their daughter.

The woman was driven to suicide by her in-laws who made continued demands for dowry, according to police. The family of the accused were upset over the lack of grandeur at the wedding and gifts to the man’s side of the family. The accused had also allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh cash as dowry, according to the police.

The accused allegedly abused the woman physically and mentally.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 498(a) (domestic violence), 304(2), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506(1) (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Chikhali police station.