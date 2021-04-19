Home / Cities / Others / 4 Jalandhar cops suspended after snatching accused ends life in lock-up
4 Jalandhar cops suspended after snatching accused ends life in lock-up

The accused Jatinder Singh 22, was arrested on Saturday on the charges of snatching and had been remanded to judicial custody; his covid report was pending and hence he was in the lock-up at the police station
A medical board of doctors had conducted the post-mortem of the body and a judicial probe was also underway (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four police personnel, posted at the Kartarpur police station, were suspended on Sunday after a man accused of snatching committed suicide in their custody on Saturday night. Jalandhar rural SSP Sandeep Garg issued the suspension orders of sub-inspector Atamjit Singh, assistant sub-inspector Resham Singh and two head constables, Bir Devinder Singh and Balwinder Singh. “Investigation into the incident is on,” said the SSP.

Inspector Ram Singh of Kartarpur police said the accused Jatinder Singh 22, was arrested on Saturday on the charges of snatching. “He was produced before a court, which sentenced him to 14-day judicial custody. After the court’s order, we conducted the medical of the accused. His covid-19 report was awaited, so we kept him in police custody,” Ram said, adding that Jatinder used the side-lining of blanket to strangulate himself.

The accused was facing two cases of snatching and robbery. Ram added a medical board of doctors had conducted the post-mortem of the body and a judicial probe was also underway.

Police are not aware of the reason for the suicide. Parents and family members of the accused staged a protest against the police at Kartarpur on Sunday and demanded strict action against cops responsible for the negligence. The protest was lifted, when the police said that the body of Jatinder will be handed over to the family on Monday.

