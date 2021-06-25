4 rob man at gunpoint

Four bike-borne men robbed the employee of a jeweller of a bag containing around ₹70 lakh cash at gunpoint in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh on Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 3pm, the employee, identified as Rajesh, was going from Kucha Mahajani near Chandni Chowk on a scooter to hand over the money to his employer in Pitampura. When he reached metro pillar number 142 in Gulabi Bagh around 3:30pm, four men on two bikes intercepted him and asked him to hand over the bag to them.

When Rajesh resisted, the robbers threatened to shoot him, snatched the bag at gunpoint and fled the spot. Rajesh raised an alarm and informed his employer. The police was also informed about the crime.

“A case of robbery has been registered at the Gulabi Bagh police station. Several teams have been formed to identify and nab the robbers,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse.

Investigators said they are scanning CCTV cameras installed in Kucha Mahajani. They are also scanning the footage of cameras installed on the route that Rajesh took and the place where the robbery took place.