4 swine flu cases reported from Ludhiana

Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:48 AM IST

Four fresh cases of swine flu and one case each of dengue, malaria and Covid were reported from Ludhiana district on Thursday

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four fresh cases of swine flu and one case each of dengue, malaria and Covid were reported from Ludhiana district on Thursday.

As many as 50 cases of swine flu have been reported from the district this season, of which 14 are undergoing treatment, 28 have recovered and eight patients have died.

Meanwhile, the cumulative count of dengue cases rose to 137, while 11 cases of malaria have been reported from the district this season.

Currently, there are 15 active Covid cases, and all of them are under home isolation.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,550 Covid infections, of which 1,10,518 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,017 patients succumbed to it.

