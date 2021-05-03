4 wholesale veg markets to be relocated in Patna

PATNA

The Patna district administration has decided to relocate four wholesale vegetable markets to avoid crowding and help maintain Covid protocol, as the state capital continued to remain a hotspot, contributing 2,028 of the 11,407 new Covid-19 infections in the state during the last 24 hours on Monday.

Patna also accounted for 24 of the 82 Covid-19 deaths in the state during this period, which takes the state’s cumulative casualties to 2,821 and cases to 5.09 lakh since the detection of the first Covid-19 case in the state on March 22 last year.

Among those who died on Sunday were the registrar of the Veer Kuer Singh University Nanheshwar Prasad and Narvadeshwar Rai, principal of the Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak College, Buxar.

The Patna district administration ordered shifting of the Mithapur wholesale vegetable market to Chitkohra ground and the Digha market to ITI Maidan, which were comparatively more spacious.

It had also ordered shifting of the Kankerbagh and the Rajendra Nagar vegetable markets to Rainbow Maidan, Rajendra Nagar.

Meanwhile, the health authorities have decided to add 112 oxygenated beds for Covid-19 patients at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Kankerbagh locality of Patna.

“The system doesn’t show admission of patients at the Patliputra sports complex today. We are trying to make the facility functional as soon as possible,” said Patna civil surgeon Dr Vibha Kumari Singh.

“From May 1, we have added 100 beds at the ESIC Bihta hospital and 115 at the Rajendra Nagar eye hospital. Eighty-four of the 115 beds at the Rajendra Nagar facility are oxygenated beds,” said Dr Singh.

“We’re increasing beds in Patna as well as in other medical college hospitals. We’ve a continuous supply of oxygen and we’re allotting oxygen to hospitals as per their need. We’re also working on increasing the availability of oxygen,” said an ANI tweet, quoting Bihar’s health minister Mangal Pandey.

Other than Patna, Vaishali district contributed to 1,035 new infections, Gaya 662, Muzaffarpur 653 and West Champaran 549 among others during the last 24 hours on Monday.

