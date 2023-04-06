40 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Farrukhabad

KANPUR At least 40 people were injured when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned in Farrukhabad on Wednesday morning. The accident took place near Math village in the Shivhar area, said the police. The passengers were returning after attending a mundan ceremony in Neebkarori Temple. The passengers were returning after attending a mundan ceremony in Neebkarori Temple. (PTI)

Sharing further details, Kaimgunj circle officer Sohrab Alam said that the tractor-trolley overturned as the driver tried to avert a collision with a two-wheeler. As the tractor-trolley overturned, several passengers, including children, got trapped under it. Subsequently, villagers and police officials reached the site and pulled the passengers out to safety. All of them have been admitted to the nearest hospital.

