40 samples positive for UK variant, 16 with double mutation in Himachal

Total 40 samples sent from Himachal Pradesh for genome sequencing have been detected positive for the UK variant and 16 with double mutation, state health authorities said. Twenty-five samples have exhibited some mutation of interest.

Total 876 samples were sent for genome sequencing under sentinel and special surveillance of which, reports of 146 have been received.

National Health Mission director Dr Nipun Jindal said the state was in regular touch with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) authorities and results of the remaining samples are likely to be received soon.

He said that two kinds of surveillance are being carried out in Himachal for genomic sequencing.

One of the modalities is sentinel surveillance of whole genome sequencing, wherein instructions have been given to the designated labs to send samples to NCDC, Delhi.

Samples sent from tertiary care health facility will include samples of patients with severe illness/prolonged admission, suspected re-infection, suspected vaccination failure or infection following vaccination and any other special case, etc and should have CT<30.

Under the sentinel surveillance, samples are being sent from all eight RT-PCR labs in state.

The second is special surveillance with an objective to gather WGS information in the community by targeting events such as clustering of cases, super-spreader events, and clustering of cases in institutions.

Sample of Covid positive patients who had received the second dose of vaccination irrespective of the period after second dose and cases who had been re-infected with Covid will also be given priority and the district surveillance officers have been asked to identify such samples for further submission to NCDC, Delhi.