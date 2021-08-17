40 -year-old’s body found in Purnia

Police on Tuesday morning recovered the body of a 40-year-old labourer from a bamboo bush at Lalganj under Maranga police station here.

The deceased has been identified as Sahdev Rishi.

Sahdev’s younger brother Mahadev Rishi said, “My brother had left home with co-villagers identified as Sheetal Das and Pinku Das. The injury marks on his body suggest that he was beaten to death.”

The station house officer of Maranga police station, Mithilesh Kumar, said, “We are waiting for the autopsy report to know the exact reason for death.” An FIR has been lodged against two persons on the written complaint of Mahadev. Both the accused have been absconding since the incident.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the incident took place due to the impact of liquor. “Sheetal Das and Pinku Das are alcoholics and they have also been involved in eve-teasing,” one of the locals said.