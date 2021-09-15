Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
40kg heroin seizure in Amritsar: Key accused remanded to police custody
others

40kg heroin seizure in Amritsar: Key accused remanded to police custody

The international smuggler from Amritsar will stay in police custody, and has links with Pakistan and Malaysia
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Police say that the man is an international smuggler from Amritsar and is key to cracking the 40kg heroin seizure case. (HT Photo)

Amritsar A local court has sent international smuggler, Harpreet Singh alias Happy, arrested on Monday in connection with 40kg heroin seizure along the Indo-Pak border in August to two-day police remand on Tuesday. Police have claimed that he was operating a smuggling network from Pakistan at the behest of one Jagga, who is a Pakistani national and lives in Malaysia.

