40kg heroin seizure in Amritsar: Key accused remanded to police custody
The international smuggler from Amritsar will stay in police custody, and has links with Pakistan and Malaysia
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Amritsar A local court has sent international smuggler, Harpreet Singh alias Happy, arrested on Monday in connection with 40kg heroin seizure along the Indo-Pak border in August to two-day police remand on Tuesday. Police have claimed that he was operating a smuggling network from Pakistan at the behest of one Jagga, who is a Pakistani national and lives in Malaysia.