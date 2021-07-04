Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
40-year-old killed in Bihar

The body of an electrician working at Chunapur Air Force Station, who was allegedly shot dead on Saturday night, was recovered from Chunapur Power Grid on Sunday morning, police said
By Aditya Nath Jha, Purnia
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 10:11 PM IST
The body of an electrician working at Chunapur Air Force Station, who was allegedly shot dead on Saturday night, was recovered from Chunapur Power Grid on Sunday morning, police said.

Station house officer (SHO) Krityanand Nagar police station Mithilesh Kumar said, “We have registered a case against unknown persons based on a written complaint by the victim’s son Ravi Kumar Yadav.”

“The victim was posted at Chunapur Air force station as a fourth-grade staff.” SHO did not rule out the possibility of enmity behind the incident.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Surendra Yadav, was returning to his home on Saturday around 9 pm when the incident took place.

“When he didn’t reach home the whole night, we started searching for him in the morning and found his body bearing a gunshot wound in his throat,” a local, identified as Babloo Yadav, said while ruling out any enmity angle behind the incident.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Anand Kumar Pandey, “We are investigating the case from all angles and we’ll soon nab the killers.”

