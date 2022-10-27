Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
40-yr-old woman strangled to death by neighbour

Published on Oct 27, 2022 12:18 AM IST

(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A 40-year-old woman was strangled to death allegedly by her neighbour on Monday night in Sallahpur village under Puramufti police station area of the city. The accused has been arrested and has confessed to have committed the crime after an argument with the woman, police said.

According to reports, Laxmi Devi lived with her 15-year-old son after being separated from her husband. She used to run a boutique for a living. Her neighbour Jagdish Pasi’s daughter Kajal was getting trained in the skill from Laxmi Devi.

It is alleged that on Monday night Jagdish reached Laxmi Devi’s house in an inebriated state and accused her of abusing and misbehaving with his daughter. After an argument, Jagdish strangled the woman with a cloth. Laxmi Devi’s son and other relatives rushed to the spot on hearing her cries and rescued her from Pas’s clutches. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

Puramufti police reached the spot and carried out investigations.

SHO of Puramufti police station Upendra Pratap Singh said an FIR has been lodged in this connection. The accused has been arrested and he has confessed to have killed the woman after an argument, SHO added.

