41 donate blood at Allahabad University camp

A total of 71 volunteers donated blood during the camp organised by Allahabad University’s (AU) National Service Scheme (NSS) unit at the Senate Hall, on Tuesday.

Out of these, 41 volunteers were found eligible for blood donation and went ahead and donated blood, informed AU officials.

“Understanding the moral and social responsibility of the institution in view of the dengue outbreak in the city and, the vice chancellor of AU, Prof Sangita Srivastava took the initiative of conducting this blood donation camp, said AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.

This voluntary blood donation camp started with the donation of blood by NSS programme officer Ravindra Pratap Singh and Pramod Katara. Assistant registrar Ashish Pandey and law officer Piyush Mishra from varsity administration also donated blood. Raju Parghi and Satish Prajapati were among the others who donated blood.

These 71 blood donors who volunteered for donating their blood included teachers and staff from faculty of Arts, Science, Commerce and Law. The blood donation camp was inaugurated by AU registrar prof NK Shukla in the presence of coordinator of NSS, Rajesh Kumar Garg and Neetu Mishra.

Certificates and refreshments were distributed to all these blood donors on this occasion.

In the midst of the program, district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri also visited the camp and encouraged the volunteers and honored the medical team.