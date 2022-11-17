Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
41 new dengue cases surface in Lucknow

Published on Nov 17, 2022 09:37 PM IST

According to the health department, notices were served to owners of 14 houses where mosquito larva were spotted during the door-to-door checking drive.

At present, 36 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in several Lucknow-based hospitals. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: The cumulative count of dengue cases reported from Lucknow shot up to 1,405 with the state capital recording 41 new infections on Thursday. Among the new cases found in the city on the day, four infections each were reported from Indira Nagar and Tudiyaganj, five from Aliganj, and two from Kakori and Gosaiganj.

According to the health department, notices were served to owners of 14 houses where mosquito larva were spotted during the door-to-door checking drive. At present, 36 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in several Lucknow-based hospitals.

Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer, said, “A total of 338 beds for dengue patients have been reserved at government hospitals.”

