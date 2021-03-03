42 micro-containment zones in Pune city; most in Hadapsar

PUNE As Pune has witnessed a rise in Covid cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has declared 42 micro-containment zones in ten ward offices in the city.

As of March 2, Pune city’s progressive count stands at 2,10,399 cases and the death toll at 4,578.

Many housing societies have come under micro-containment zones where more than 20 Covid positive cases were found. If a single building records more than five cases, they too have been declared as micro-containment zones.

Hadapsar area has the highest (7) micro-containment zones, followed by Bhavani peth (5), Bibvewadi (5), Dhankawadi (5), Shivajinagar (4), Sinhagad road (4), Warje, Karvenagar (4), Wanowrie (3), Ahmednagar road (3) and Kondhwa (2).

Vikram Kumar, Pune municipal commissioner, has empowered the regional ward offices to declare containment zones and impose restrictions in the area to curb the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid infection.

PMC had freed the entire city of containment zones from January this year.