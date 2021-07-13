42-year-old doctor has arrested for installing camera in room of 30-year-old female colleague

PUNE: A 42-year-old doctor has been arrested on Tuesday for installing cameras in the accommodation of a 30-year-old female doctor at a well-known hospital in Pune.

Identified as Dr Sujit Abajirao Jagtap (42), the man was remanded to two days in police custody by a local court.

“The bulb in the bath room had stopped working so the women called for an electrician who inspected it and found a camera. Some things did get recorded, but they caught it on the day it was installed,” said senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

The police inspected the camera and found that the model was only available on Amazon. After backtracking the order through Amazon, the police found the person who had purchased it in the past few days and the buyer’s number was that of Dr Jagtap’s. The investigation was conducted by sub- inspector Nitin Shinde of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

“The resident doctor and the accused, who is a senior neurologist and teacher, used to work together. He stole her keys, made duplicate ones and used it to install the camera,” said senior PI Kalaskar.

The doctor has a wife and children and was attracted to the victim, according to the police.

Dr Jagtap has a post-doctoral fellowship in epilepsy and specialises in neurology, according to his profile as a consultant teacher at a well-known hospital. Dr Jagtap also teaches medical students at two separate well-known hospitals.

The female doctor lived with a colleague in the accommodation provided to resident doctors of the hospital where she worked.

The woman realised something unusual about the light bulb in her bathroom and her bedroom, according to her complaint.

A case under relevant Section 443 (lurking house-trespass) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 66(e) of Information Technology Act, 2000 was registered at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on July 7.