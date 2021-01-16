42-year-old man gets imprisonment of 10 years for raping minor
The Gautam Budh Nagar district court awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment to a 42-year-old man accused of raping a minor. The co-accused in the case was a 15-year-old whose case is pending with the juvenile justice board.
The victim in her statement had stated that she was 14 years when the crime happened in December, 2013. The accused in the case, identified by his first name as Sanjay, abducted his neighbour from her home in sector 100, Noidatook her to Fatehganj in Bareilly where he raped her. He then got her married to the co-accused and threatened her. Both Sanjay and the boy raped her several times, she said.
The parents of the victim had filed a missing person complaint with the Noida police and during the course of investigation, a neighbour of the victim said they had seen the man taking her.
Police said they rescued the girl in January 2014 and arrested the accused and detained the co-accused.
“Additional District Judge Niranjan Kumar has held accused Sanjay guilty and awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and fined him ₹20,000,”JP Bhati, Senior Public Prosecution Officer said on Saturday. “In 2015 the co-accused was declared a juvenile. and his case is pending before the juvenile justice board.
