4,356 new virus cases, 55 deaths in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 55 new deaths and 4,356 new infections, pushing the death toll to 2,967 and case count to 2,33767 on Thursday.

The UT has already recorded around 60,000 new cases and 685 deaths in the first 13 days of this month. As many as 2,965 people patients were discharged, taking the month’s recoveries to 32,465. The fatalities were10 less than Wednesday when 65 people had succumbed to the contagion.

As the second wave of infections rage across the UT, May has overtaken September 2020 when the virus was at its peak during the first wave during which 478 persons had lost their lives to the virus besides recording 37,300 infections. In April , the monthly cases in the UT had crosses 45,000 and 289 fatalities were recorded. February had the lowest 1,935 infections and 21 deaths.

Of the 55 deaths, 35 were reported in Jammu division and 20 in Kashmir while 2,585 infections were detected in Kashmir and 1,771 Jammu. For the past week,cases in Kashmir Valley have been declining.

Officials said with 872 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 624 in Jammu. The number of active cases has reached 51,848, officials said. Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 98,496 cases. Jammu has now taken over as the one with highest number of 758 fatalities, followed by Srinagar with 651 deaths.

As the curfew has started reaping results, officials said the curfew could be extended across the UT, especially in the districts of Kashmir that have reported a high caseload in the last month. However, the rising death tally is cause for worry in summer capital Jammu, which had seen fewer fatalities during the first wave.