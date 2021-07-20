Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
43-year-old booked for friend’s murder

43-year-old booked for friend's murder
By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Rabale police on Monday booked a 43-year-old man for allegedly killing his friend. The accused is absconding.

According to police, the victim – Nagendra Balkrishna Pandey, 37 – was a resident of Balaramwadi Mhatre Aali of Ghansoli village and worked as an office boy with a telecom company. Pandey had gone to visit his friend Arjun Chaudhary, 43, a resident of Kaul Aali in Ghansoli on Sunday evening.

Later his phone was not reachable, hence his wife went to Chaudhary’s house and found the door locked. However, she found her husband’s slippers and umbrella outside the house.

The next day, she informed her brother-in-law about the same, after which, he visited Chaudhary’s house in the afternoon and pushed open the window of the hall. He noticed bloodstains on the floor and rushed to the police station to file a missing person’s complaint. The police found Pandey’s body inside the bathroom.

Inspector Shirish Pawar said, “An iron rod and a knife were found near the body and the accused was missing.”

