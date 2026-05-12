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44 LNMU senate teams to inspect colleges twice a year

According to an office order issued by the LNMU registrar on May 9, 2026, the initiative has been undertaken under the directions of the vice-chancellor to ensure academic upgradation and improvement of basic facilities in colleges under the university.

Published on: May 12, 2026 10:28 pm IST
By Bishnu K Jha, Darbhanga
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Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has constituted 44 inspection teams comprising members of the university senate for biannual assessment of academic standards, infrastructure and issues related to students, teachers and non-teaching staff in affiliated colleges.

Lalit Narayan Mithila University. (HT File)

According to an office order issued by the LNMU registrar on May 9, 2026, the initiative has been undertaken under the directions of the vice-chancellor to ensure academic upgradation and improvement of basic facilities in colleges under the university.

Under the mechanism, each two-member senate team will inspect colleges assigned to it twice every year — in June and December — and submit detailed reports to the coordinator of the College Development Council (CDC). The reports are intended to help the university administration periodically review the functioning and requirements of constituent and affiliated colleges.

A total of 60 senate members have been assigned inspection responsibilities for 44 colleges. While most colleges have been allotted separate two-member teams, four senate members have been entrusted with the inspection of three colleges each, while 19 members have been assigned two colleges each.

When contacted over phone on Tuesday, LNMU registrar Divya Rani Hansda was unavailable for comment.

Some college principals, requesting anonymity, however, expressed apprehension over the move, alleging that the mechanism was not in conformity with statutory provisions. They pointed out that the university already has inspectors of colleges for arts, science and commerce to carry out such responsibilities.

 
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