44 LNMU senate teams to inspect colleges twice a year

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has constituted 44 inspection teams comprising members of the university senate for biannual assessment of academic standards, infrastructure and issues related to students, teachers and non-teaching staff in affiliated colleges.

Lalit Narayan Mithila University. (HT File)

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According to an office order issued by the LNMU registrar on May 9, 2026, the initiative has been undertaken under the directions of the vice-chancellor to ensure academic upgradation and improvement of basic facilities in colleges under the university.

Under the mechanism, each two-member senate team will inspect colleges assigned to it twice every year — in June and December — and submit detailed reports to the coordinator of the College Development Council (CDC). The reports are intended to help the university administration periodically review the functioning and requirements of constituent and affiliated colleges.

A total of 60 senate members have been assigned inspection responsibilities for 44 colleges. While most colleges have been allotted separate two-member teams, four senate members have been entrusted with the inspection of three colleges each, while 19 members have been assigned two colleges each.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the colleges listed in the office order, accessed by Hindustan Times, 14 colleges are located in Darbhanga district, 13 in Madhubani, 12 in Samastipur and five in Begusarai district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the colleges listed in the office order, accessed by Hindustan Times, 14 colleges are located in Darbhanga district, 13 in Madhubani, 12 in Samastipur and five in Begusarai district. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The inspection reports will include assessments of academic activities, infrastructural requirements and issues concerning students, faculty members and non-teaching employees. The vice-chancellor will review the reports and take action on a priority basis in light of the findings and recommendations submitted by the teams, the order stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inspection reports will include assessments of academic activities, infrastructural requirements and issues concerning students, faculty members and non-teaching employees. The vice-chancellor will review the reports and take action on a priority basis in light of the findings and recommendations submitted by the teams, the order stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The university has also laid down norms regarding travel allowance for senate members deputed for the inspections. Reimbursement will be admissible only for road journeys up to a maximum distance of 500 kilometres, while no reimbursement will be provided for air travel. The expenditure towards travel allowance of the inspection teams will be borne by the concerned colleges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The university has also laid down norms regarding travel allowance for senate members deputed for the inspections. Reimbursement will be admissible only for road journeys up to a maximum distance of 500 kilometres, while no reimbursement will be provided for air travel. The expenditure towards travel allowance of the inspection teams will be borne by the concerned colleges. {{/usCountry}}

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When contacted over phone on Tuesday, LNMU registrar Divya Rani Hansda was unavailable for comment.

Some college principals, requesting anonymity, however, expressed apprehension over the move, alleging that the mechanism was not in conformity with statutory provisions. They pointed out that the university already has inspectors of colleges for arts, science and commerce to carry out such responsibilities.

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