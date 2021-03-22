Home / Cities / Others / 440kg of drugs worth 15 crore destroyed by authorities in Mumbai
The drugs included cocaine, heroin, ganja, ketamine, metaphetamine, khat leaves and diazapem tablets.
By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Mumbai City’s principal commissioner of customs (preventive) department destroyed 440kg of drugs worth 15 crore on Friday under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In a special drive conducted for destruction of seized narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and foreign cigarettes, the department incinerated these substances at the waste management facility in Taloja.

The drugs included cocaine, heroin, ganja, ketamine, metaphetamine, khat leaves and diazapem tablets.

The drugs were seized based on the follow-up action of various anti-smuggling operations by the Directorate of Revenue intelligence (DRI) as well as different customs teams under the jurisdiction of the principal commissioner of customs (preventive) in Mumbai.

“The investigating units concerned had completed their investigations in all these cases and fulfilled the legal formalities. A high-level drug disposal committee headed by the additional commissioner (preventive) was constituted for supervision, and ensuring compliance of all relevant procedures prescribed under the Act and manual for such destruction,” said Alok Chopra, principal commissioner of customs (preventive).

