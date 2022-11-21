45 new dengue cases surface in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: As many as 45 more dengue cases were reported in Lucknow on Monday. Among the new cases, five each surfaced from Aliganj, Chandarnagar and Indira Nagar, four from NK Road, two each from Malihabad, Kakori, and Chinhat, and one from Mohanlalganj.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to contain misinformation on social media, the health department has clarified that the deaths of two patients -- recorded within 48 hours -- took place due to causes other than dengue. “The two victims -- both from the Mohanlalganj area -- didn’t die due to the mosquito-borne disease. Following their death, health teams were sent to the homes of the victims for inspection. One of them was a woman who had comorbidities like TB and meningitis. She was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. The other victim, a man, had fallen ill due to excessive consumption of alcohol,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

On Monday, the health department team served a notice to 17 house owners after mosquito larva were spotted during the door-to-door checking campaign.

