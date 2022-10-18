45-day reading campaign in primary & Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools from Nov 1

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh basic education department will launch a 45-day reading campaign in primary and Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools under the Centre’s Nipun Bharat Mission from November 1. The campaign aims to help students of primary classes achieve basic literacy and numeracy and boost the reading ability of children between kindergarten and Class III.

“Reading is the mainstay of learning by children. It motivates them to read books independently. Reading develops creative and critical thinking and the ability to express both orally and in writing. It helps connect children to their surroundings and real-life situation,” said Vijay Kiran Anand, director-general of school education, in a letter to all Basic Shiksha Adhikari.

The official added that the National Education Policy of 2020 also emphasises that achieving universal basic literacy and numeracy in primary schools should be a priority. Various research studies in India, including the National Achievement Survey (NAS), have brought to light the fact that many children are not able to read sentences or passages. In this context, the 45-day reading campaign is being launched so that every child learns to read and then can read to learn, said Anand.

“Children who read comprehension generally make better students as it increases their chances of achieving the desired success in school and other areas of life,” he added. The campaign attempts to ensure the participation of all stakeholders -- including children, teachers, parents, community, educational administrators, etc -- at the state, district, block, panchayat, and school levels.

How to develop reading habit in children?

Ensure the availability of attractive storybooks with a variety of illustrations.

Provide time and a comfortable environment for the children on regular basis to study in the school.

Organising activities, such as reading aloud, reading together, discussing the books they have read, role-playing, and word games, among others.