46 students in XLRI infected

As many as 46 students of premier business school XLRI-Xavier School of Management and six of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMMC) in Jamshedpur tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Saturday
By Debashish Sarkar
UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 10:38 PM IST
As many as 46 students of premier business school XLRI-Xavier School of Management and six of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMMC) in Jamshedpur tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Saturday.

“All the infected students have been isolated and quarantined in different hostels and are under round-the-clock observation of our campus doctor. All necessary steps such as contact tracing are being taken to prevent further spread of infection. Mandatory RT-PCR testing is being done for all the students and professors on campus. The online classes will continue, however, regular classes have been stopped,” Prof Sunil Verghese, XLRI spokesperson, said.

As per available information, all the infected business students are first year students, while all second year students left the campus a fortnight ago after completing their course. It may be noted here that the 65th annual convocation of XLRI-Jamshedour was scheduled to be held on April 24. However, following the development, it will beheld online.

Meanwhile, MGMMCH principal Dr GS Baraik said the oral exam scheduled on Saturday for MBBS students was cancelled after six students tested positive. “The exam has been cancelled till further orders. Random testing of 50 students was done in which six tested positive,” said Dr Baraik.

