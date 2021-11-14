47 fresh Covid cases in Punjab

Chandigarh Punjab on Saturday witnessed 47 fresh cases with no death from the Covid-19 virus. The state’s positivity rate for the day remained .14%. With these fresh cases, the state’s total tally reached 6,02,778 cases, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases in the state has witnessed increase to 318. Among fresh cases, the maximum of 17 cases were detected in Gurdaspur.

With 13 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,889, it said. To date, 16,571 persons have lost their lives due to the virus. A total of 1,57,67,650 have been collected for testing in the state, of which 33,277 were tested on Saturday. As many as 1,09,313 doses of the vaccines were administered on the day.