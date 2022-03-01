47-day Magh Mela to end with Maha Shivratri bathing today

The 47-day Magh Mela-2022 will come to an end with the last official bathing of Maha Shivaratri on Tuesday. According to Magh Mela officials, the Maha Shivaratri bathing is expected to witness around 5 lakh devotees bathing in the Sangam waters, which would also bring down the curtains on the annual religions fair for this year.

According to Magh Mela officer, Arvind Kumar Chauhan, many locals are expected to take the dip and offer prayers. He said that all preparations, including security arrangements, had been completed for the sixth and last bathing of the annual fair.

Noted astrologer and director of Uthan Jyotish Sansthan Pandit Diwaker Tripathi Purvanchali said that the auspicious timing for the bathing will commence from sunrise on March 1 and will last till late in the evening.

The Magh Mela commenced with the first official bathing of Makar Sankranti on January 14 wherein 10.5 lakh devotees had taken the holy dip marking the start of the annual fair. The second official bathing of Paush Purnima taking place on January 17, had witnessed 3 lakh devotees taking a dip in the Sangam waters, while 1.55 crore devotees had taken a dip on Mauni Amavasya on February 1.

On the fourth official bathing of Basant Panchami on February 5, around 15.5 lakh devotees had taken the dip while the fifth official bathing of Maghi Purnima, held on February 16 also marked the end of the month-long kalpwas even as 10.10 lakh devotees had taken the holy dip.

Shiva temples decked up

Elaborative arrangements have been made by devotees of Sangam city to celebrate Mahashivratri on Tuesday. Various Lord Shiva temples of the city including the historic Shiva temple of Daraganj, the ones at Padila Mahdeo, Mankameshwar, Takshakeshwar Nath temple as well as the ones at Rajapur, Civil Lines and Teliyarganj have all put in place arrangements in anticipation of a heavy rush of devotees.

Anticipating heavy rush of devotees, the police department too has made needed arrangements as adequate police force, including women personnel, will be deployed at all eminent temples to manage the crowd. Grand ‘shringaars’ of Lord Shiva will also be done at these temples. Amidst chanting of mantras, devotees will wait their turn to offer prayers with various items considered dear to Lord Shiva.

On the occasion, devotees will also be taking out a ‘Shiv Barat’ (religious processions) in various localities.

In view of the festival, rates of all puja items including flowers, bael, and other items have already shot up in the city as devotees were seen lined up to purchase these at different stalls. Being a day when several people will fast, the price of fruits and other items, that are traditionally consumed, were quite high.

On the day, several devotees will take a holy dip in River Ganga and collect Ganga water and offer the same to Shivlingas, located in the vicinity of the river.