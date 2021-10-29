4,816 applications received for Punjab government welfare schemes on concluding day of Suvidha camps

The concluding day of the suvidha camps organised by the district administration in every sub-division of the district received a good response on Friday as 4,816 people applied to avail of benefits under several welfare schemes of the Punjab government.

Divulging details, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that the camps were held to help people avail benefits of 19 schemes at their doorsteps.

Speaking about number of applications received in each sub-division, he said that as many as 1,424 applications were received in Payal, 237 in Samrala, 1,007 applications in Jagraon, 139 in Ludhiana West, 959 in Raikot, 559 in Ludhiana East and 501 in Khanna sub-divisions.

He said that the process of providing the benefit of the schemes to the applicants will be ensured in the coming days.

The DC added that the camps will ensure every beneficiary avails the services of the schemes at the grassroots level including five-marla plots for landless citizens, pension scheme (old age, widow, dependent etc) and MGNREGA job cards. Sharma said it is an opportunity for the people to benefit from several schemes under one roof without needing to visit different offices. He added that these camps will be a boon for the underprivileged sections.

