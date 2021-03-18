Home / Cities / Others / 4,973 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours on Thursday
others

4,973 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours on Thursday

PUNE Pune district reported a major spike, with 4,973 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours on Thursday; 4K+ cases for a second day in a row, as per the state health department
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:46 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE Pune district reported a major spike, with 4,973 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours on Thursday; 4K+ cases for a second day in a row, as per the state health department.

Three deaths were reported on Thursday, one in Pune rural and two in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. No death was reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

PMC has so far reported 2,33,583 Covid cases and 4,638 deaths, till Thursday. Whereas PCMC has reported 1,14,194 cases so far, and a total of 1,346 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 1,07,239 total cases so far, and 2,177 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 4,55,016 lakh Covid cases. Of this, 4,11,267 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,210 deaths in the district. At present, there are 35,539 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 12,764 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 21,75,565. The recovery rate in the state is 90.79%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

As Covid cases surge, ACS asks dist officials to take strict measures

Liquor haul: After Tejashwi turns heat, police move court for arrest of minister’s brother

Allegations of fraud against Salman, Satish Kaushik: Spl court asks police to submit report

Realtor in police custody for allegedly cheating 66-year-old of 1.9 crore

Across Maharashtra, 25,833 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 58 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.22%.

Currently 8,13,211 people are in home quarantine and 7,079 people are in institutional quarantine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP