5 days on, missing man’s body found in Araria

Body of a 55-year-old man, who had gone missing on his way to Purnia from Patna airport in his vehicle five days ago, was found near Mahalgaon in Araria district on Thursday
By Aditya Nath Jha, Araria
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Body of a 55-year-old man, who had gone missing on his way to Purnia from Patna airport in his vehicle five days ago, was found near Mahalgaon in Araria district on Thursday.

Station house officer (SHO) of Mahalgaon police station, Jeevesh Thakur, said, “The deceased has been identified as Md Asraf Khan, who was driving a Scorpio when he went missing on June 20. Police have not yet recovered the vehicle.”

Police said his family had been informed.

“The body is decomposed. The cause of death will be known only after autopsy. Prima facie, it appears he was shot dead,” the police said.

