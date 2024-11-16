5 Maoists killed in encounter in Abujhmad forest: Chhattisgarh Police

Five Maoists were killed and two security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter with security forces in Abujhmad forest on the borders of Kanker and Narayanpur districts of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said, adding that the combing operation is still going on. Police said a cache of weapons have been recovered from the encounter spot. (Representational image)

“Since 8am, a fierce encounter has been underway between the joint forces of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Maoists. So far, the bodies of five Maoists have been recovered in the ongoing operation,” a note issued by the Bastar police said.

“Two security personnel have sustained injuries during the operation. Officials have confirmed that both injured personnel are in stable condition and are receiving immediate and advanced medical care,” the note claimed.

Police further said that a cache of weapons have been recovered from the spot.

Earlier on October 4, the bodies of 31 Naxalites were recovered after a similar encounter along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts.

The security forces have neutralised a total of 197 Maoists in the Bastar region, which comprises seven districts, including Bijapur, this year.