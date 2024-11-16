Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

5 Maoists killed in encounter in Abujhmad forest: Chhattisgarh Police

ByRitesh Mishra, S Kareemuddin
Nov 16, 2024 01:59 PM IST

Police said two security personnel sustained injuries during the operation and they are receiving immediate and advanced medical care

Five Maoists were killed and two security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter with security forces in Abujhmad forest on the borders of Kanker and Narayanpur districts of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said, adding that the combing operation is still going on.

Police said a cache of weapons have been recovered from the encounter spot. (Representational image)
Police said a cache of weapons have been recovered from the encounter spot. (Representational image)

“Since 8am, a fierce encounter has been underway between the joint forces of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Maoists. So far, the bodies of five Maoists have been recovered in the ongoing operation,” a note issued by the Bastar police said.

“Two security personnel have sustained injuries during the operation. Officials have confirmed that both injured personnel are in stable condition and are receiving immediate and advanced medical care,” the note claimed.

Police further said that a cache of weapons have been recovered from the spot.

Earlier on October 4, the bodies of 31 Naxalites were recovered after a similar encounter along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts.

The security forces have neutralised a total of 197 Maoists in the Bastar region, which comprises seven districts, including Bijapur, this year.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //