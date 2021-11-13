Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5 Maoists killed in police encounter in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred when jawans of the C-60 force were patrolling in the area
Image for representation. (File photo)
Updated on Nov 13, 2021 04:21 PM IST
ByPradip Kumar Maitra

At least five suspected Maoists, including a couple of women activists, were killed in a major anti-rebel operation in Mardintola jungle under Garapatti police station in Gadchiroli district, some 250 kilometres from Nagpur, bordering Chhattisgarh, on Saturday, officials said.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred when jawans of the C-60 force, an elite anti-Maoist squad of the district, were patrolling in the area. The left-wing extremists who were hiding in the jungle fired on the jawans which was retaliated immediately.

The Gadchiroli police control room informed that the gun battle took place in the area under Garapatti police station this morning and the encounter is still on between the police and the red rebels.

Additional police forces were already sent to the spot after the incident, Ankit Goyal, the superintendent of police, Gadchiroli district, said.

Goyal said that more than five ultras were killed in the encounter. “The figure may increase as search operation has been intensified in the area after the incident,” he added. After the operation, bodies will be brought to Gadchiroli for post mortem, he added.

The police have also recovered huge arms and ammunition from the site. More details are awaited.

