At least 50 children fell ill allegedly after consuming MDM (mid day meal) in Bihar’s Madhepura, said officials aware of the matter on Sunday. The children were undergoing treatment at JNKT Medical College and Hospital, Madhepura where their condition was stated to be out of danger, they said. 50 children fall ill after consuming MDM in Madhepura

The incident was reported from Gahumani Itahari Middle School under Singheshwar block of the district. After returning from school on Saturday the children reportedly developed nausea and vomiting and soon parents and guardians rushed them to the medical college.

Dr Prabhat Ranjan treating the children at the medical college said, “At least 42 children are undergoing treatment as the rest were sent home after preliminary treatment,” adding, “The condition of others is out of danger.” He didn’t rule out the possibility of food poisoning.

District education officer (DEO) Sanjay Kumar who rushed to the hospital said, “All children are safe,” adding, “The matter will be investigated from all angles and those found guilty will be punished as per law.”

Parents and guardians blamed headmaster and cook for the incident and demanded stringent action against them. “Our children continued to complain about the quality of MDM but they didn’t pay any heed,” they alleged. They while quoting children alleged that a lizard had fallen into the khichdi they were served on Saturday and when they complained they were threatened of action.

On the other hand, school principal Arun Kumar while ruling out the allegations that a lizard had fallen into the MDM said, “They made a mountain out of a molehill,” and alleged, “This is nothing but a part of conspiracy of some people with vested interests and everything will come out clear after investigation.”