50 false complaints in two months, Panipat cops warn of action

Panipat police are in a tizzy as at least 50 cases registered in the last two months turned out to be false.

Taking note of this, Panipat superintendent of police (SP) issued directions to all police stations to booked persons filing false complaints under Sections 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Officials said most such complaints were related to crimes against women, snatching or assault. A total of 39 complaints of crimes against women filed in the various police stations of the district were found to be false during the investigation.

On being contacted, Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said action is being taken against people whose complaints were found false during the investigation. “Yes, dealing with false cases is also a time-consuming exercise for the police as cops work on the complaints of crimes against women immediately after the complaint is filed,” he said

He added that the priority of the police was to register the FIR immediately after getting a complaint. At this point, police cannot identify whether the complaint was filed to target someone so, it becomes matter of investigation, the SP said.

Police officials dealing with such cases said there were also instances where the complaints were filed to target a person or a family. In some false complaints of rape, the complaints deliberately delay recording the statement before the magistrate under Section 164 CrPC to settle the case outside and have an opportunity to make a deal with their ‘accused’.