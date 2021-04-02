Home / Cities / Others / 50% of Covid cases from rural areas: ACS
50% of Covid cases from rural areas: ACS

LUCKNOW About 50% of the fresh Covid cases were coming from rural pockets of UP while people who have had their second dose of vaccine were reported to have very low level of infection, may be below 1%, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, at a press conference on Thursday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 12:37 AM IST
“Do not accept any myth that infection is reported only in urban areas. Of the total cases, 50% are from rural areas. Last time, this ratio was three-fourth and one-fourth among urban and rural areas,” said Prasad.

“This time, contacts of a positive case are getting infected fast and in large numbers. But in case of those vaccinated, fewer of their contacts are getting infected. Hence vaccination is necessary for all whether in rural or urban areas,” he said.

“Those infected after second dose did not have serious illness,” he added.

Stressing on complete vaccination, Prasad said gram nigrani samitis in rural pockets were being activated to keep a check on the spread of infection.

“Do not skip the second dose as first dose does not give the expected protection. Do make use of the vaccination facility being provided for all people above the age of 45 years,” said Prasad.

