Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 50 visitors to rural tourist sites fined for violation of Covid norms
others

50 visitors to rural tourist sites fined for violation of Covid norms

PUNE The forest department in Pune district is making a special effort to ensure that tourists do not carry the Covid-19 infection to isolated tribal populations in the district
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 12:01 AM IST
HT Image

PUNE The forest department in Pune district is making a special effort to ensure that tourists do not carry the Covid-19 infection to isolated tribal populations in the district.

Over the weekend, action was taken by the forest department against tourists at Mulshi, Temghar, Tahmhini, Lavasa and Girivan, among other isolated rural pockets. At least 50 tourists, mostly on two-wheeler, were fined 500 each for violating the weekend lockdown rules.

According to the forest department, there is an embargo on places in Mulshi taluka, namely Mulshi dam, Temghar dam, Tamhini Ghat, Palse waterfall, Pimpri point, Andharban, Sahara city, Lavasa city, and Girivan.

Rahul Patil, the deputy conservator of forests, Pune region, said, “The tourists were found flouting Covid-19 rules and visiting remote forest areas in violation of the Disaster Management Act. Action was taken against them and they were fined 500 each. The forest department is taking extra precaution that visitors from the city must not infect the untouched rural populace.”

With the onset of monsoon people are thronging various forts and tourist spots in the district. The district administration has banned entry for tourists to Raireshwar and Rohideshwar forts.

Velhe tehsil has already banned entry to tourists at Torna and Rajgad forts. Similar restrictions are in place in Maval taluka, where the Lonavala and Bushi dams are located.

Waterfalls at Varandha ghat, Ambadkhind ghat, Bhat ghat and Nira Deoghar usually draw crowds during the monsoons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Little girl’s adorable rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody wins hearts

Black swan glides to the shore on ‘fish-boat’. Clip may wow you

Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness

These breathtaking snaps of the Kangchenjunga range may leave you mesmerised
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP