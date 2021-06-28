50 visitors to rural tourist sites fined for violation of Covid norms

PUNE The forest department in Pune district is making a special effort to ensure that tourists do not carry the Covid-19 infection to isolated tribal populations in the district.

Over the weekend, action was taken by the forest department against tourists at Mulshi, Temghar, Tahmhini, Lavasa and Girivan, among other isolated rural pockets. At least 50 tourists, mostly on two-wheeler, were fined ₹500 each for violating the weekend lockdown rules.

According to the forest department, there is an embargo on places in Mulshi taluka, namely Mulshi dam, Temghar dam, Tamhini Ghat, Palse waterfall, Pimpri point, Andharban, Sahara city, Lavasa city, and Girivan.

Rahul Patil, the deputy conservator of forests, Pune region, said, “The tourists were found flouting Covid-19 rules and visiting remote forest areas in violation of the Disaster Management Act. Action was taken against them and they were fined ₹500 each. The forest department is taking extra precaution that visitors from the city must not infect the untouched rural populace.”

With the onset of monsoon people are thronging various forts and tourist spots in the district. The district administration has banned entry for tourists to Raireshwar and Rohideshwar forts.

Velhe tehsil has already banned entry to tourists at Torna and Rajgad forts. Similar restrictions are in place in Maval taluka, where the Lonavala and Bushi dams are located.

Waterfalls at Varandha ghat, Ambadkhind ghat, Bhat ghat and Nira Deoghar usually draw crowds during the monsoons.