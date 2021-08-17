50,000 students registered for Class 11 admissions; merit list out on Aug 27

PUNE At least 50,000 students have registered for the Class 11 standard centralised online admission process in Pune region as of Tuesday.

The first merit list will be declared on August 27. After the Bombay HC cancelled the Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class 11 admissions, to be conducted on August 21, the education department is geared up for its admission process.

“The admission process registration of students is going on smoothly for this academic year and till now 50,000 students have registered for the centralised admission process. Students need to fill up the first part of the form between August 14 and 22 and the second part between August 17 and 22,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is in-charge of the admission process.

For this year a total of 105,665 seats are available in Pune region across 299 colleges. As the class 10 examinations were cancelled due to the pandemic, the passing percentage of Class 10 students was 99.95 per cent, 4.65 per cent more than 2020. The cut-offs at prominent colleges will be higher.

“On August 15 we conducted an online session for students to help them with the form. Questions and issues of students were addressed in this session and it would certainly help if more students registered in the coming days. Along with the state board, even students from other boards are registering in large numbers and students are asking queries related to bifocal and management quota admissions,” added Shendkar.

The entire admission process will be online this year and on August 27 education department will declare the first general merit list of Round 1 admissions for eligible candidates. Students can object or seek a correction till August 24. On August 30, the junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students on their website and further admission rounds will happen.