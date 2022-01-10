509 more contract Covid , 2 test +ve for Omicron in Ludhiana

With the coronavirus continuing its march across the district, 509 people tested positive for Covid on Sunday, while two more people tested positive for Omicron.

There are now five cases of the highly transmissible variant in the district. The persons whose genome sequencing report came positive for Omicron are residents of Kitchlu Nagar and Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar, who had returned from the United Kingdom from January 1.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said, “The patients stayed in Delhi for eight days and only returned to Ludhiana on Saturday. Both persons have been home isolated, and we have started contact tracing.”

The new cases include 47 healthcare workers, two UK returnees, a police personnel, 55 persons who came in contact with infected persons, 265 patient s from the flu corner, and 43 from the OPD.

Now, there are around 2,143 active cases in the district, of which 2,102 are home isolated, while 37 are undergoing treatment at a private hospitals and four at government hospitals.

One more fatality

It is for the second consecutive day that over 500 fresh cases have been reported in Ludhiana, taking the district’s Covid count to 89,933.

A 44-year-old man, of Basti Jodhewal, who was undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College & Hospital was claimed by the virus. The number of fatalities reported in Ludhiana since the outbreak of the virus two years ago has climbed to 2,121.

March of the 3rd wave

Date Cases

January 9: 509

January 8: 561

January 7:324

January 6: 292

January 5:203

January 4:103

January 3: 56

January 2:40

January 1: 37

December 31: 18

December 30: 17