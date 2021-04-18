Home / Cities / Others / 50-bed complex, with oxygen, at Vithoba Maruti Pathare sports complex in Kharadi lies empty
While relatives are running helter-skelter for beds for their loved ones infected with Covid-19, a 50-bed complex is lying empty at the Vithoba Maruti Pathare sports complex in Kharadi
By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 08:20 PM IST
While relatives are running helter-skelter for beds for their loved ones infected with Covid-19, a 50-bed complex is lying empty at the Vithoba Maruti Pathare sports complex in Kharadi.

The city’s Aam Admi Party (AAP) visited the complex, but, found the doors were closed.

“We were informed by a local resident in Kharadi about his isolation unit. Upon reaching the place, we found that the doors to the sports complex were closed, with one side-door open. Upon entering we saw rows of oxygen beds ready for patients, complete with oxygen lines. They also had other, medical equipment ready,” said Dr Abhijeet More, who heads AAP in Pune.

“These beds had a cover of dust and there was no one around,” he added.

It is a case of unforgivable negligence when people are struggling to get a single bed,” said Ganesh Dhamale, part of the AAP team who visited the site.

Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department chief, Dr Ashish Bharti, said, “Who says that there is dust at this site. We are still working on getting it ready. There are some jobs left to finish, otherwise, the stadium is ready to look after 50 patients with oxygen beds and a line of oxygen supply. We have the bathrooms, waiting area, two separate halls for men and women, and a reception area ready; but, there are some small things to finish and hence, we have not opened this facility.”

